Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,063,000 after buying an additional 1,627,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,133,000 after buying an additional 351,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

