Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2,190.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00293715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001013 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002442 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025097 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

