Golden Doge Trading Up 21.9% This Week (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Doge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Doge has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $35,391.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge’s genesis date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Doge is goldendoge.finance.

Golden Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

