Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Stock Price Up 1%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 17,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 70,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 979,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.