Golff (GOF) Market Cap Hits $593,065.17

Golff (GOF) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Golff coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golff has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golff has a market cap of $593,065.17 and $715,302.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golff

Golff was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods.”

