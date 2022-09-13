GOMA Finance (GOMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $773,886.11

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GOMA Finance has a market cap of $773,886.11 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001975 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GOMA Finance Coin Profile

GOMA Finance (CRYPTO:GOMA) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 117,016,098,848,807 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official website is gomatoken.com. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken.

Buying and Selling GOMA Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GOMA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GOMA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

