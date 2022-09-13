Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Tops $78,059.46

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $78,059.46 and approximately $78,231.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00817923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020765 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy’s launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. The official website for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

