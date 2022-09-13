Governor DAO (GDAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,890.00

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $547,081.82 and approximately $33,890.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s launch date was November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.