Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Gray Television Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GTN.A opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

