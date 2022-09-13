Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.6%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Price Performance

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 140.88%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Great Elm Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.