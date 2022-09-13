Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $53,597.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,194,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Great Elm Group news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 21,612 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,194,035 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,206.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $51,986.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,840.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 279,956 shares of company stock worth $592,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Great Elm Group worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

