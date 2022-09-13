Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,929,253 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 1st.
Great Panther Mining Stock Down 14.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
