Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 3,929,253 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Great Panther Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,739,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 403,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

