Grimm (GRIMM) Market Cap Reaches $73,012.98

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Grimm has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $73,012.98 and $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,410.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.
About Grimm
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
