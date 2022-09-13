Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 1,990 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

