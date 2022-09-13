Guardian Capital LP Acquires 4,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Up 1.6 %

CVX stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

