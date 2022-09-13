Guardian Capital LP Buys 350 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.60.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $245.15 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.54 and a 1 year high of $391.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average is $283.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.