Guardian Capital LP Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

