Guardian Capital LP Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

NYSE SPGI opened at $371.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

