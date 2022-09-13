Guardian Capital LP Has $229,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.90. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

