Guardian Capital LP Raises Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2,419.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 223,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 214,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.