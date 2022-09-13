Guardian Capital LP Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.9 %

STM opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.