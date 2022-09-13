Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.81.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

