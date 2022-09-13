Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.7% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 366,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,237,000 after buying an additional 286,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $166,266,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

