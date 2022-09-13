Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $219,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,149,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 304,580 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

