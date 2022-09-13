Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.