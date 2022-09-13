Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Celanese by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.03. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

