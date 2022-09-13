Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Sells 2,133 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

