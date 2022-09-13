Guider Market Capitalization Achieves $4,150.65 (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Guider coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $4,150.65 and $29.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

