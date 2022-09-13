GXChain (GXC) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $47.73 million and $4,775.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00012002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

