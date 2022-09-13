GYEN (GYEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $186,080.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, GYEN has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $186,080.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

