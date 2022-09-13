H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 5.8 %

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

