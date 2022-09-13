Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Buys 50,000 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,946,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

HOFV stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $78.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

