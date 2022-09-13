Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,820 at Jefferies Financial Group

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 1,820 ($21.99) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMA. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.18) to GBX 2,435 ($29.42) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,293.50 ($27.71).

HLMA opened at GBX 2,223 ($26.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3,431.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,187.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,258.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Halma’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, insider Andrew Williams sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,246 ($27.14), for a total transaction of £129,234.84 ($156,156.16). In other news, insider Andrew Williams sold 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,246 ($27.14), for a total transaction of £129,234.84 ($156,156.16). Also, insider Tony Rice purchased 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($23.22) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($71,087.99).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

