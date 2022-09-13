Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $63.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,267,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,421,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.