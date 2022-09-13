happy birthday coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,365.00 (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. happy birthday coin has a total market cap of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One happy birthday coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00796266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014429 BTC.

happy birthday coin Profile

happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings.

Buying and Selling happy birthday coin

