Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 987 ($11.93).

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

HL stock opened at GBX 882.80 ($10.67) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 858.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 904.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Articles

