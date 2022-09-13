Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $263.27 million and $53.72 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00163848 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,600,082,569 coins and its circulating supply is 12,543,921,569 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.