Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.22 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.22 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $41.43 or 0.00205119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020843 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 coins and its circulating supply is 681,175 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

