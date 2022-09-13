Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average of $342.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

