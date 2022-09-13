Haven Protocol Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and $109,334.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.93 or 0.07782381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00175840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00023513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00293344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00722152 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00585162 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,550,920 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

