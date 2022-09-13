HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 168,750 FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMLDW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $159,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

EMLDW opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

