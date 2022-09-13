HBK Investments L P Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

