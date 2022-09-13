HBK Investments L P Invests $592,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

MOS stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

