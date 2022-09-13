HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.52.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

