Head to Head Analysis: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enovis $3.85 billion 0.77 $71.66 million $2.19 24.95

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enovis 0 2 4 0 2.67

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.22%. Enovis has a consensus target price of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Enovis.

Summary

Enovis beats Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

