Head to Head Analysis: MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
59.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MAN GRP PLC/ADR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bridge Investment Group
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Dividends
MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MAN GRP PLC/ADR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bridge Investment Group
|11.41%
|4.61%
|2.96%
Risk & Volatility
MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MAN GRP PLC/ADR
|$1.07 billion
|2.71
|$255.00 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Bridge Investment Group
|$330.01 million
|1.42
|$23.23 million
|$1.72
|9.36
MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.
Summary
Bridge Investment Group beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About MAN GRP PLC/ADR
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
