Head to Head Analysis: MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) & Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group 11.41% 4.61% 2.96%

Risk & Volatility

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.71 $255.00 million N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.42 $23.23 million $1.72 9.36

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats MAN GRP PLC/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN GRP PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

