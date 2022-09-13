Head to Head Comparison: AgileThought (AGIL) vs. The Competition

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AgileThought to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -5.97 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 23.01

AgileThought’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

AgileThought has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s peers have a beta of 1.95, meaning that their average share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgileThought and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.59% -5.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AgileThought and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 53 410 925 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 49.10%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AgileThought peers beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.