Head to Head Comparison: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.45 -$69.22 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.48 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -16.08

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Boxed and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -45.65% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boxed and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50

Boxed currently has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 297.55%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 241.63%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Boxed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

