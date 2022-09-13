Head-To-Head Comparison: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($1.10) -1.93 Volcon $450,000.00 144.99 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 1 0 0 1.17 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lordstown Motors and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $3.79, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Volcon has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -59.09% -47.39% Volcon -979.73% -428.98% -242.45%

Summary

Volcon beats Lordstown Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

