Head-To-Head Comparison: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) vs. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

65.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Luther Burbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $185.92 million 3.46 $61.52 million $3.54 9.51 Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.89 $87.75 million $1.82 7.14

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 36.18% 11.44% 1.09% Luther Burbank 40.19% 14.07% 1.28%

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 147 banking offices and 163 automatic teller machines in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor-owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated ten full service branches in California located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties; one full service branch in Washington located in King County; six loan production offices located throughout California; and a loan production office in Clackamas County, Oregon. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.